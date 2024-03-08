Karnataka women's university PhD student files sexual harassment complaint against prof

A PhD student at Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University (KSAWU) has lodged a complaint with university authorities alleging sexual harassment by a professor in the Management department, as stated by online news reports.

The student reportedly filed her complaint with Vice-Chancellor BK Tulasimala on February 27.

In response to the complaint, Prof Tulasimala acknowledged receiving the complaint and said that it has been forward to the university's internal committee for investigation, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

She emphasised that the government has established guidelines to address such issues and assured that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the committee's report.

