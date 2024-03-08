JNU notifies election committee for students' union polls

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has notified the election committee for the students' union polls after a hiatus of four years, stated a PTI report.

The last Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections were held in the year 2019 and had been stalled since COVID-19 pandemic.

The Executive Committee members have elected Shailendra Kumar as the Chairperson of the Election Committee for presiding over the JNUSU elections 2023-24, the notification said.

Dean of Students Manuradha Chaudhary released a list of 42 students, including the chairperson, who will form the election committee and help in counting of votes as well as declaration of the poll results.

"In reference to the circular dated 16.02.2024 wherein Ms Aishe Ghosh and Mr Md Danish were authorised to conduct GBM of the students for formation of the election committee to initiate the JNUSU elections 2023-24 process. In this regard, the following list of EC members along with chairperson election committee has been submitted. The dean of students hereby notifies the same," the notification dated March 6, Wednesday, read.

The preparations for polls will now be kickstarted, and further ratcheted up after the dean office announces the dates for holding the JNUSU elections.

In the 2019 polls, the united front of Left student organisations the Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students Association (AISA), All India Students' Federation (AISF) and Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) swept the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, with Aishe Ghosh elected as president, defeating arch-rival RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).