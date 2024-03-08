Bihar gov't for 'amicable resolution' of standoff with Guv over varsities' jurisdictions

Looking to soft-pedalling the stand-off between the Department of Education, Government of Bihar, and Raj Bhavan over their jurisdiction in state universities, the Nitish Kumar government on Thursday, March 7, called for an amicable resolution to issues that might have cropped up, stated a report by PTI.

All stakeholders are determined to keep improving the academic atmosphere in the state-run academic institutions in Bihar, Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said.

"Everything is normal and smooth. If any issue crops up, it should be resolved amicably. All are working to create an environment conducive to academic growth by ensuring full utilisation of the existing infrastructural resources," he told PTI.

The minister also said that the recent order to freeze bank accounts of all state-run universities has been put on hold. The development came after vice-chancellors did not attend a review meeting called by the education department on February 9.

Earlier this month, the Raj Bhavan had also written to banks to overrule that order.

The state education department on March 6 put the controversial order on back burner.

The department has asked authorities of the varsities to attend a review meeting convened by the education department on March 9, Saturday.

Higher Education Department Deputy Director Deepak Kumar Singh on Wednesday urged all VCs of the state universities to attend the March 9 review meeting of the department.

The deputy director, in his letter, mentioned that the accounts of varsities will not be frozen until March 9, stated the PTI report.