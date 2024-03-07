IIM Director Prof Bhimaraya Metri delivered lecture at UoH

The University of Hyderabad (established in 1974) is celebrating its Golden Jubilee, and the School of Management Studies (established in 1999) is celebrating its Silver Jubilee.

Commemorating these momentous occasions; the university had decided to organise a series of 25 distinguished lectures by inviting eminent speakers. The series of lectures was named: the University of Hyderabad Golden Jubilee & School of Management Studies Silver Jubilee Distinguished Lecture Series. The broad theme of the series is: Strong yet Sustainable: India’s march to become the third largest economy.

The lecture #1 in the series on the topic: India’s Vision for $5 trillion Economy was delivered by Prof Bhimaraya Metri, Director, IIM Nagpur on March 5, 2024 at Zakir Husain Lecture Hall Complex, University of Hyderabad

Delivering the lecture, Prof Metri elaborated on specific opportunities India has in terms of demographic dividend, being home to more than 100 unicorns, unfolding concentration in manufacturing and so on. He highlighted the challenges on the way and the means of addressing them.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof BJ Rao emphasised the need for sustaining the growth trajectory thus, justifying the theme: Strong yet Sustainable.

While Prof Mary Jessica, Dean, School of Management Studies presented a welcome address; Prof Irala Lokanandha Reddy, Coordinator of the Distinguished Lecture Series presented the vote of thanks.