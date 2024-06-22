NEET UG irregularities matter handed over to CBI: Ministry of Education

As the clamour around allegations of paper leaks in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) refuses to die down, it was announced by the Ministry of Education, via a press statement shared through the Press Information Bureau of India (PIB), that the ministry has decided to hand over the matter to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The statement was released today, June 22.

"Certain cases of alleged irregularities / cheating / impersonation / malpractices have been reported", the statement said.

"For transparency on the conduct of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India after a review has decided to entrust the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for comprehensive investigation", the press statement informed.

It also went on to remind that the Central government has enacted the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 "to prevent unfair means in the public examinations and to provide for matter connected therewith or incidental thereto".

"Government is committed to ensure the sanctity of examinations and protect the interest of students. It is reiterated that any individual/ organization found to be involved will face strictest action", the statement announced.

This announcement comes after the news that the NEET Postgraduate (PG) has been postponed.

It may be recalled that the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police was looking into the NEET UG paper leak allegations in Bihar.