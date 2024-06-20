Suo motu action taken to safeguard students' interests: Education Ministry official on UGC-NET cancellation

There were no complaints regarding the exams, but a suo motu action was taken on the basis of inputs available to protect students' interest, informed an official from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, today, Thursday, June 20, a day after the cancellation of the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2024 exam session.

"No complaints were received but the inputs we received from agencies indicated that the integrity of the exam has been compromised. The action was taken suo motu to safeguard interests of the students," shared Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education.

"A fresh date for the exam will be announced soon," Jaiswal told reporters.

He also mentioned that the details of the inputs cannot be shared since the matter is with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Also, it was reported that the Director-General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Subodh Kumar, is meeting with the Secretary, Higher Education, Government of India, K Sanjay Murthy at Shastri Bhawan, Delhi.

The National Eligibility and Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) and UGC-NET, the NTA has come under the scanner and is facing backlash for mismanagement of these two exams.