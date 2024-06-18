NEET UG: AAP leaders head to Jantar Mantar for protest

The irregularities of NEET UG (the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate) have concerned all stakeholders of the education sector. Malpractices, mismanagement, allegations of paper leaks and various other accusations are being looked into by the Supreme Court via hearings as several petitions have been filed regarding the same.
On the sidelines, students, student groups and various political parties have launched protests. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is one such, as stated in a report by PTI.
The leaders of AAP assembled at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar today, Tuesday, June 18, to protest against the irregularities in the conduction of the medical entrance exam.
Health Minister of Delhi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, demanded that the Supreme Court should monitor a probe into the matter.
"There are 24 lakh students, who appeared in the NEET exam. They prepared for 16 to 18 hours for the exam. Never before have people heard that someone paid a bribe to ace the exam," he said.
The minister also brought up the matter in Bihar, wherein, a few aspirants received the question paper of NEET UG a day before the exam, which was conducted on May 5.
"Some students have approached the Supreme Court. We want that a committee be set up to probe the matter and it should be monitored by the apex court," he added.