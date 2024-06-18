NEET UG: AAP leaders head to Jantar Mantar for protest

The irregularities of NEET UG (the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate) have concerned all stakeholders of the education sector. Malpractices, mismanagement, allegations of paper leaks and various other accusations are being looked into by the Supreme Court via hearings as several petitions have been filed regarding the same.

On the sidelines, students, student groups and various political parties have launched protests. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is one such, as stated in a report by PTI.

The leaders of AAP assembled at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar today, Tuesday, June 18, to protest against the irregularities in the conduction of the medical entrance exam.

Health Minister of Delhi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, demanded that the Supreme Court should monitor a probe into the matter.