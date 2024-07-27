NEET UG Kerala topper from Kerala Sreenand Sharmil is happy his hard work paid off

The revised NEET-UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate) were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the test conducting body. This happened after the directive by the Supreme Court regarding one particular question's correct answer adhering to the report by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

It may be recalled that as many as 44 out of the 67 candidates had topped the first list. The number of top rankers fell from 61 to 17. One of the toppers is Sreenand Sharmil hailing from Kerala.

Son of Sharmil Gopal and Priya Sharmil, who are both doctors, Sreenand Sharmil completed his Class XII from Kannur Chinmaya School and higher secondary from Kuriakose Elias English Medium School, Mannanam, Kottayam. It was during his higher secondary schooling that he availed coaching for NEET.

This is the first attempt of Sreenand Sharmil. He aims to join the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

“I was little bit worried as there were demands for a retest. However, I’m happy that my hard work paid off. It was my parents, teachers and my coaching centre that helped me achieve this feat. I’m sure that I will get into Delhi AIIMS,” said Sreenand.