NEET UG hearing to resume: Solicitor General, NTA will present responses

The petitioners of the various National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) irregularities presented their arguments in the Supreme Court hearing yesterday, July 22, the charge led by Senior Advocates Narendra Hooda, Sanjay Hegde and Mathew Nedumpara.

Today, July 23, the Supreme Court will resume the hearing and will listen to the arguments of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing Union of India, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) too.

The hearing will begin at 10.30 am today, as stated in a tweet by LiveLaw.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will be resuming the hearing.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court the directed the director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to form a three-member expert committee to ascertain the right answer and get back by tomorrow noon, July 22. This particular question number 13, as per NTA, two options are right.

Representing the petitioners, Senior Advocate Narendra Hooda had pointed out issues like no clarity on when the OMR sheets are sealed, time gap between the exam and the deposit of OMR sheets, lack of address verification — establishing the fact that lack of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) has led to the "systematic failure" of the exam.