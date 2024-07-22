NEET issue in Lok Sabha: Who said what?

As the Lok Sabha session began, discussions around the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 took centre stage again.

Who said what? Let's find out:

1) Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Education, Government of India

"There is no evidence of paper leaks in the last seven years in any numbers...We are hiding nothing everything is on record," he said.

Pradhan also said, "I am here at the mercy of my leader, the prime minister, and whenever accountability comes, my government is collectively answerable to that."

2) Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha

"The minister has blamed everybody except himself. I don't even think he understands the fundamentals of what is going on here...the issue is there are millions of students in this country who are extremely concerned about what is going on and who are convinced that the Indian examination system is a fraud," he said.

3) Congress Deputy Leader in the House Gaurav Gogoi raised slogans demanding the resignation of Pradhan.

4) Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also raised questions about the exam paper leaks and claimed that the government will make a record on the issue.

Meanwhile, the NEET UG hearing is ongoing in the Supreme Court.