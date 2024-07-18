JNTUH refutes claim of cat eating food from hostel vessel after video goes viral

Remember the viral video which showed a cat eating from a vessel at the Manjira Boys Hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH)? The administration has now come out and dismissed the entire incident.

Dr G Venkata Narasimha Reddy, Principal, JNTUH, in an official statement, said that it is false that a cat has gained entry into the mess when food was being cooked or served. The cat could have come into the mess only when it was left vacant.

It may be recalled that in the viral video, the cat was seen eating directly from the vessel inside the hostel mess. After this, food safety officials held an inspection on Tuesday, July 17. They found that there was no covering to the window and that's how the cat must have gained entry into the kitchen, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

But the principal's contention was that it was not practically possible for any cat to randomly enter a busy kitchen or a mess area. He said that the allegations are being levied only to tarnish the image of the educational institutions by a few students and staff members.

The principal said that the matter is being investigated and those who are charged as guilty will be punished.