NEET UG Supreme Court hearing: Cases to be taken up on Thursday, July 18, says CJI

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud stated that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) matters will be taken up next Thursday, July 18, a tweet posted by LiveLaw informed.

First, the CJI himself said that the matter would be taken up first thing tomorrow, July 12. It may be noted that the hearing was scheduled for today, July 11.

After which, he said the hearing will be taken up on July 15, Monday.

The Solicitor General citied "personal difficulty for Monday and Tuesday" (July 15 and 16), as reported by LiveLaw, and requested for the matter to be listed on Wednesday, July 17. Finally, the CJI said that the matter would be taken up next Thursday, July 18.

The NEET UG irregularities matter was due for a second hearing today, July 11. Cases were filed pertaining to paper leaks, malpractices, mismanagement and so on. While few petitions demanded re-NEET, others demanded that a re-evaluation of the OMR be conducted.

It may be noted that the Centre submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court late last night, on July 10, ruling out the possibility of re-NEET, citing an investigation carried out by the Indian Instituted of Technology (IIT) Madras which refuted any claims of mass malpractice.