NEET July 8 Supreme Court hearing: Apex court to hear over 38 petitions

Today, Monday, July 8, is the day several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) candidates have been waiting for.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will be hearing 38 petitions in connection to paper leaks, re-exam and many more issues around the medical entrance exam. This is as per the cause list uploaded on the Supreme Court website.

It may be noted that currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the irregularities in the exam, specifically in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bihar. A few arrests have been made and the investigation is still on.

Over the last few days. the Supreme Court has been hearing several petitions regarding NEET. It may be recalled that the Centre and the exam conducting body, the National Testing Agency (NTA), submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court against re-NEET, saying that conducting a re-exam is not "rationale" and that it jeopardises the future of several honest candidates who appeared for the exam.

NEET was central to the discussions in Parliament as well, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. While the Lok Sabha saw Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leading the discussions and in the Rajya Sabha, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was at the forefront of it.

It remains to be seen what today's hearing holds for the NEET aspirants.