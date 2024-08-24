Dr Sandip Ghosh challenges court order as CBI takes over RG Kar financial inquiry

An investigation into the ongoing probe against the financial irregularities in the West Bengal-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, was passed onto the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as per an order by the Calcutta High Court, today, Saturday, August 24, reported IANS.



The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of West Bengal police which was previously dealing with the case, handed over all related papers and documents to the central agency officials.



CBI to grill Ghosh on financial irregularities at RG Kar

As per sources of state police, the single-judge bench of Justice Bharadwaj noted that since the central agency was already examining the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar, it would be more efficient for the same agency to handle the investigation into the financial misconduct allegations at the hospital.



The judge ordered this while instructing the CBI to take over the investigation into the financial irregularities at RG Kar during former principal Sandip Ghosh's tenure.



As per the IANS report, the CBI has been questioning Ghosh every day for about 12 to 14 hours since August 16, in connection with the trainee doctor's murder.



The seeming connection between embezzlement and murder?

The Calcutta High Court has also ordered CBI officials to find out whether there is any connection between the two cases at RG Kar.



Representatives of the medical fraternity allege that the victim could have been aware of some of these irregularities going on at RG Kar, hence she suffered a ghastly death.



Concerns have been heightened by the fact that immediately after Justice Bharadwaj’s Bench ordered the CBI probe, Ghosh challenged the single-judge Bench's decision by approaching a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court, reported IANS.