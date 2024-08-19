RG Kar rape-murder protests: AIIMS resident doctors to offer elective OPDs outside Nirman Bhawan

From today, August 19, at 11 am, the Action Committee for Central Protection Act and the general body of the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS) Delhi, will be providing elective Outpatient Department (OPD) services of around 36 specialties including Medicine, Surgery, Obs&Gynae, Paediatrics, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics and others) to patients outside Nirman Bhawan.

This unique protest is against the horrific murder-rape of 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital at Kolkata, West Bengal.

Medical associations across the country are protesting against the incident in various ways including candlelight vigils, marches, demonstrations, protests and a lot more.

The emergency services will continue to be offered at AIIMS Delhi, stated the press release announcing the same, dated Sunday, August 18.

"We want to highlight the lack of security of healthcare professionals nationwide. We are urging the government to accept our plea for an urgent central ordinance for safety and security of healthcare workers and institutes," stated the association in the group.

They also said that as per their Hippocratic oath, they will continue to provide healthcare services too all those who arein need.

