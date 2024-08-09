NEET PG postponement Supreme Court hearing today: Matter listed as Item Number 44

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) postponement hearing scheduled for today, August 9, has been listed as item number 44, as per a tweet by LiveLaw.

The matter will be heard by a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chadrachud.

The petition was filed for two main reasons: Far away and arbitrary exam city allocation by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences and the two shifts in which the NEET PG exam will be held on August 11, bringing in the need to apply normalisation which will bring discrepancies in scores, candidates fear.

A petition was filed regarding the postponement of the NEET PG exam yesterday August 7. On August 8, the Chief Justice fo India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said that it would be heard today, August 9.

How did it all begin?

It all started with exam city allocation slip, which were issued on July 31. Students noted how the exam cities allocated to them were far away than usual, in some instances, even in other states. In the event of landslides in Wayanad and other natural calamities, students urged that the exam cities allotted to them be changed.

While the exam city allocation was reviewed, it was done arbitrarily for a few. And the review happened even till August 7. This posed a difficult challenge for those candidates who had already made their travel and accommodation arrangements.