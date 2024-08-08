NEET PG postponement SC hearing scheduled for tomorrow, says CJI | Here's what petitioners are asking for

Only three days to go for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG), which is slated for August 11 and a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court regarding the postponement of the medical exam. The petition was filed yesterday, Wednesday, August 7.

As per LiveLaw Advocate Anas Tanwir mentioned the NEET PG postponement petition before Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud in the morning today, Thursday, August 8, and was seeking an urgent hearing.

The CJI promptly said that the matter will be heard tomorrow, Friday, August 9.

Far away exam city allocation is one of the main grievances of the petitioners, who say that students have been allotted far away exam city centres. Also, the exam will be conducted in two shifts hence, normalisation of scores might bring in irregularities in scores, this is also one of the issues that the petitioners have.

Change of exam cities till August 7 and exam centre allocation only on August 8, though done to curb malpractices, is highly inconvinent for students, the petitioners say. Making travel and accommodation arrangements has become very difficult and expensive, they say.

The petitioners are also seeking the disclosure of the normalisation formula of the four sets of question paper to candidates, stated the LiveLaw report.