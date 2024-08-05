Madhya Pradesh: Class X student dupes candidates on pretext of selling Civil Services exam papers

In Madhya Pradesh, police investigating a cybercrime committed under the guise of selling "leaked" MP Civil Services Exam (Prelims) question papers were startled to discover that the suspect was a Class X student who studied fraud techniques on YouTube and wanted to spend money on costly clothes and shoes.

According to an Indore Police official, the student from Rajasthan initially intended to defraud job seekers to realise his extravagant aspirations, such as purchasing attractive clothes and shoes and dining at upscale restaurants.

The student had also reportedly cheated by selling the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) paper, he claimed.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Tushar Singh stated that a student from Jhunjhunu district set up a channel on the social media platform Telegram, reports PTI.

He claimed access to the preliminary round papers for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) examination, which was held on June 23, and offered them for sale for Rs 2,500 apiece.

According to Singh, a QR code was issued on the Telegram channel for payment using UPI.

"As soon as a person made payment through this QR code in the lure of getting the state service exam papers, the student would block the mobile number of that buyer. In this method of cheating, the student cheated two to four candidates," the officer said.

He added that the student did not possess any of the state service exam papers and falsely claimed that the paper was leaked to dupe candidates.

"The student says he learnt the tricks of online fraud on YouTube. With the duped money, he wanted to buy high-priced clothes and shoes as well as to fulfil his hobbies of eating in expensive restaurants," the ACP said.

The student has received a notice under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and a thorough investigation into the cheating case is ongoing, he stated.

The student was also accused of cheating on the pretext of selling the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the case with the assistance of Rajasthan Police, according to the ACP.