NEET UG paper leak case: SC to give detailed reasons for not cancelling exam tomorrow, August 2

Tomorrow, Friday, August 2, the Supreme Court will be pronouncing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) judgement, offering detailed reasons as to why it took the decision of not cancelling the medical entrance examination even though it was proven that paper leak did happen.

This was informed via a tweet by LiveLaw today, Thursday, August 1.

It may be recalled that on July 23, the Supreme Court had rejected the petition for re-NEET and had stated that it will give it reasons later.

On Tuesday, July 23, after four hearings, the Supreme Court said that it found no substantial evidence indicating a systemic issue with the exam results. It noted the paper leak incidents in Hazaribagh and Patna but ruled that ordering a re-test would impact the academic schedules of millions.

At the same time, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is still continuing its investigation into the paper leaks to uncover further details.

The Supreme Court hearing came as a disappointment to lakhs of medical aspirants in India, who had been hopeful for a fair re-test of the entrance examination, which has been marred with irregularities and paper leaks this year.

The SC judgement dated July 23 states that if the investigation reveals the involvement of an increased number of beneficiaries over and above those who are suspects at the present stage, an action shall be pursued against them at any stage, notwithstanding the completion of the counselling process.