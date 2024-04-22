Hubballi Murder: Gym trainer arrested for creating fake Instagram account in name of Neha & Fayaz

In the murder case of 24-year-old Neha Hiremath, daughter of Congress corporator from Hubballi Niranjan Hiremath and student of BVB College, Hubballi-Dharwad City Police have arrested a gym trainer named Shaik (28) for creating a social media account in the name of Neha Hiremath and the accused Fayaz, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

This is an Instagram account @fayazneha2024 which has three posts and 222 followers already and was created this month. Many more such accounts were opened a day after Neha's murder, said the police.

Also, BJP National President JP Nadda is in Hubballi and on Sunday, April 21, held a press conference near the residence fo Neha Hiremath.

Today, April 22, Anjuman Islame and members of the community closed their shops condemning the murder of Neha Hiremath in Hubballi.

What happened?

It may be recalled that while coming out of BVB College after attempting her examinations, Neha Hiremath was stabbed to death by Fayaz, who has been arrested.

Although, Neha was rushed to KIMS Hospital immediately by her classmates and teachers, doctors there declared her brought dead.

The murder has led to a political slugfest with Niranjan Hiremath calling it "love jihad" and the ruling Congress government assuring one and all that the investigation will be in adherence to law.