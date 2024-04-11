Uttar Pradesh: 6 years minimum age for Class I admission

On the directives of the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued instructions to all public schools mandating a minimum age of 6 years for Class I admissions.

Children completing six years of age on April 1, 2024, will be eligible for admission to Class I, as per the instructions issued on Wednesday, April 10, by the state government.

The directives are in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which emphasises developmental readiness and uniformity nationwide.

Basic Education Director PS Baghel has asked all district education officers to bring back out-of-school children and carry out enrollment drives till the end of April.

The directives state that children below six years of age will be enrolled in kindergarten.

With the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009, the government has set the target of getting every child to school.

Accordingly, instructions have been given regarding the enrollment process for students.

During enrollment, an Aadhaar number of students should be registered. In case students do not have Aadhaar, the details of parents would be used.

If the parents also do not have Aadhaar, they will have to get one within two weeks of enrolment.

The names of both the parents of the child should also be mentioned in the enrollment register. In the event of the death of both parents, the name of the legal guardian will be mentioned.