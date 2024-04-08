NTA sets up measures against cheating after allegations of impersonation, bribery surface

After allegations of impersonation, cheating and bribery surfaced from the exam centres conducting Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session II 2024 across the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has set up cautionary measures to crack down on such cases.

In a post uploaded on social media platform X today, Monday, April 8, the NTA said, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated nationwide flying squads, featuring NTA officers, to oversee exam centres. These diligent teams are on-site, diligently ensuring procedural integrity, equitable treatment, and combating malpractice. Candidates can trust in receiving high-quality facilities. Stay tuned for more updates!”

To recall, on Thursday, April 4, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released a public notice informing that nine cases of unfair means and one case of impersonation were noted on the very first day of the JEE Main April session.

However, as earlier reported by EdexLive, candidates appearing for the national-level entrance exam across the country have suggested that these numbers might be much higher.

After the first day of JEE Main 2024 session two concluded on April 4, candidates reported cases of impersonation, cheating and paper leak. This was reported from exam centres in Kota, Noida, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Students also alleged that at a few exam centres, the candidates bribed invigilators and sneaked cell phones inside the exam halls.

Images and screenshots of the question paper taken inside the examination hall also surfaced on social media.

The second session of the JEE Main began on April 4 and will end on April 12.