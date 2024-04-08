ICAI CA exams: Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking postponement due to Lok Sabha elections

The Delhi High Court, today, Monday, April 8, dismissed a petition seeking postponement of the May session of Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final examinations being conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Refusing to postpone the examinations to June 2024 after the Lok Sabha general elections, as many aspirants had demanded, Justice C Hari Shankar said, “Mere fact that candidates taking the exam may face hardship in undertaking the exam cannot be a ground for the court to derail the exam which is to be taken by approx 4.26,000 aspirants. This court is surprised that such a request has been made.”

The petitioners had approached the Delhi High Court seeking postponement of the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate examinations citing that a large number of candidates will not be able to cast a vote this year as the exam dates are clashing with General Elections.

The bench, today, April 8, said that the general elections are to be held on May 7 and 13 and there is no exam scheduled on or a day prior to these dates.

It further added that the authorities have been proactive to ensure that casting of votes of the candidates is not affected by the exams.

“It is on the candidates to balance their schedule and itinerary in case they wish to cast their vote,” the bench added

Justice Shankar also added that the current situation cannot be compared to the COVID-19 pandemic. He further added that an exam conducted on such a large scale cannot be postponed due to issues like transport, accommodation, that may or may not arise in the future during the Lok Sabha elections.