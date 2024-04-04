UGC writes to Karnataka Chief Secretary to investigate student suicides at PES University

The University Grants Commission (UGC) wrote to the Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka, regarding the alarming incidents at PES University, Karnataka. This email was sent on April 1, 2024.

The university saw the suicide of Aditya Prabhu, who jumped to his death from one of the campus buildings after being accused of using unfair means during an exam. Within months, two other suicides followed: Surya M Achar, a third-year BTech student took his life on December 27, 2023 and Vignesh K, a BBA student, ended his life on January 30, 2024.

The letter highlighted these points and stated, "Looking into the seriousness of the issue, it is once again requested to take immediate action to stop such incidents and investigate the suicide by the students of PES University."

It also mentioned, "In this regard, UGC has received a petition from All India Student's Union, Champaran, Bihar addressed to the Hon'ble Prime Minister", referring to the suicides reported on campus.

The letter has been signed by Dr Shakeel Ahmad, Joint Secretary, UGC.

Multiple suicides at PES University have prompted concern from parents and students alike. UGC, students' groups and others have written to various officials, urging them to look into the matter.