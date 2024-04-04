Two-year-old Karnataka boy who fell into borewell rescued after 20 hours

After a nearly 20-hour-long rescue operation, the two-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Lachyana village of Indi Taluk in Vijayapura district was safely rescued on Thursday afternoon, police said, as stated in a report by PTI.

The boy was heard crying inconsolably as the rescue operation was underway.

Celebrations broke out as the infant Satvik Satish Mujagond, who was trapped at a depth of 16 feet inside the borewell, was brought out safely.

He was immediately shifted to the ambulance which was stationed at the spot with a medical team.

What had happened?

The boy is believed to have fallen, head first, into a depth of around 16 feet, they said.

A pit about 21 feet deep has also been dug parallelly to the borewell using an excavator to rescue the boy.

"The rescue operations which began around 6.30 pm on Wednesday were underway. All efforts are being taken to save the child. We could see movement of his leg through the camera and oxygen is also being supplied through the pipeline. We have dug a pit parallel to the borewell and are hoping that within a few hours, we would be able to rescue the child," a senior police officer said.