"If child comes out safe, it's enough," mother of two-year-old stuck inside borewell

Efforts are underway to rescue a two-year old boy who fell into a borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk in Vijayapura district, police said, stated a report by PTI.

A camera dropped in the borewell to analyse the situation showed Satwik Satish Mujagond moving his feet, and oxygen is being supplied through a pipeline so that the child can breathe, they said.

Rescue operations have been on in full swing since Wednesday evening, April 3.

The boy is believed to have fallen, head first, into a depth of around 16 feet, they said.

A pit about 21 feet deep has also been dug parallelly to the borewell using an excavator to rescue the boy.

"The rescue operations which began around 6.30 pm on Wednesday were underway. All efforts are being taken to save the child. We could see movement of his leg through the camera and oxygen is also being supplied through the pipeline. We have dug a pit parallel to the borewell and are hoping that within a few hours, we would be able to rescue the child," a senior police officer said.

Medical team and ambulance

A medical team has been stationed at the spot with oxygen, and an emergency first aid medication including injections have been kept ready.

An ambulance has also been kept on stand-by to shift the child to a hospital at Indi immediately once rescued.

If required, the child will be shifted to higher medical care centre, according to officials.

"It's been more than 12 hours since my child ate, if my child comes out safe, that's enough," the boy's mother Pooja, who was inconsolable, said.

National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel are also involved in the rescue operation, police said.

According to police, the child fell into the borewell when he went out to play near his house.

The matter came to light when someone heard the child cry and immediately informed the family.