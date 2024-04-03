Ten women to serve as one-day DU Students Union President starting Navratri

Ten women students will serve as Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president for one day starting from the first day of Navratri, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)-led students union said today, Wednesday, April 3, stated a report by PTI.

The Delhi University Students Union will declare their names on Friday, April 6, with the first of these students slated to take the charge on Tuesday, April 9.

"On each day of the Navratri, a woman will head the DUSU as its president exhibiting Narishakti. We have taken this initiative to boost women representation in students politics," DUSU president Tushar Dedha told PTI.

He added that these one-day DUSU presidents will have all the powers of the chair and will be allowed to make decisions concerning students while they hold the position.

Currently, the four-member panel of the DUSU has only one woman, Aprajita, appointed as the Secretary.

The other three positions of the union are held by Tushar Dedha who is the President, Abhi Dahiya is Vice-President, and Sachin Baisla who is the Joint Secretary.

The names of the ten women DUSU presidents will be selected from a contest to write an article on The Role of Women in Making Viksit Bharat.

Started on International Women's Day

The DUSU, which is currently held by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated body, had invited applications from students to apply for the contest on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8.

Over 5,000 students participated in the contest, out of which 500 candidates were shortlisted by a team of DUSU, it said.

The final results declaring the names of ten students will be released on Friday, April 5, stated the PTI report.

Congress Mahila Morcha President Alka Lamba, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Nupur Sharma, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Amrita Dhawan, and Congress Spokesperson Ragini Nayak are few of the former women DUSU presidents.