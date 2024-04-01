Heatwave in Odisha: Anganwadi centres to have morning classes

The Government of Odisha announced that all Anganwadi centres in the state will have morning classes from tomorrow, Tuesday, April 2, due to heatwave conditions, stated a report by PTI.

All Anganwadi centres in the state will operate from 7 am to 11.30 am from April 2.

The time was revised considering the prevalent heatwave condition in the state, the Information and Public Relations department said in a press statement today, Monday, April 1.

The state Women and Child Development department has issued guidelines to the collectors in this regard, the press statement said.

The Anganwadi centres have also been directed to make arrangements for the adequate supply of drinking water and Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) for children and their staff during working hours.

The government had already directed all schools to hold morning classes from 7 am to 11.30 am for students up to Class XII from April 2 for the heatwave in the state.

The day temperature has already touched 40 degrees Celsius in the state during this summer season, stated the PTI report.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the day temperature would rise by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state in the next two days.