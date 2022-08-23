On Day Two of the document verification process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022, students and parents said that the process went much more smoothly compared to the previous day.

When EdexLive visited the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) office in Malleswaram today, August 23, students and parents from Bengaluru were gathered for the document verification process. The process commenced on time today at 9.30 am compared to yesterday, August 22 when it only started around 11.30 am.

Executive Director of KEA, Ramya S told EdexLive that this was because students turned up as per their allotted timings today. "Yesterday, everyone turned up at 8.30 am even though they were allotted different timings according to the rankings," she said. However, today they turned up in a staggered manner, as per the timings, which was much easier to manage. Additionally, she also said that even on Day One, the process became smoother after 5:30 pm as by then, officials at the office knew how to conduct the process.

What happened on Day One?

On Day One of the verification process, reports had pointed out that students were left waiting for long hours due to technical glitches during verification. Additionally, scanners at the office were non-functional and officials found it difficult to adapt to the new process.

However today, students present at the KEA office told EdexLive that the process barely took five minutes. "They only checked admit cards and study certificate. Everything else is done online," the student said.

Parents also agreed that the process was better managed than yesterday. They informed that the office has different tables for different blocks like Yelahanka in the city, with the respective Block Education Officers (BEOs) who were verifying the documents.

Frequent announcements were made at different timings that called students with a specific ranking inside the room. In some situations, latecomers were also allowed to go in.

Additionally, heavy security could be observed near the KEA office with multiple police officers and police vans deployed to ensure security.

Some confusion remained...

However, there were a few anomalies. Although the correction window for the KCET application form closed in June itself, parents still inquired about making changes to the form. "In the application form, it was supposed to state 'yes' next to the rural category under the reservation details but this is not the case," one parent said. However, officials at the office informed the parent that no correction can be made once the results are announced.

Additionally, one parent landed up at the KEA office for the verification process even though they were not from the Bengaluru City district. They were informed that if one is from a district that is different from Bengaluru City then they must visit their respective BEO office in the district. This year, the KEA has decided to conduct the document verification process for all Bengaluru candidates at a common place with their respective BEO officers.

KCET repeaters' row verdict

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court yesterday, August 22 heard the petitions again regarding the inclusion of II PU marks of KCET repeaters in the final ranks.

Repeaters of the exam have been urging the state government to stand by them as their future will be at stake if their PU marks are not included in the final ranks.

The objections filed by the State government were categorically rejected and denied, informed Advocate Shathabish Shivanna. Additionally, Executive Director of KEA, S Ramya, was called upon to clarify the intention behind the impugned note of July 30. The judge reserved the matter for final disposal and the interim arrangement of not proceeding with counselling is extended till then.

Additionally, Ramya S told EdexLive that the document verification process will continue till September 7 and by then, a judgement should be given by the Karnataka High Court in the case.