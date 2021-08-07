The Tamil Nadu government in its latest order has made it mandatory for government college teachers to take online classes. But they have to do so from college campuses. Teachers have come out in protest, saying that it does not make sense for them to go to college if the classes have to be conducted online.

The government took the decision to restart online classes for arts, science and engineering colleges (government and aided) from August 9. However, the Tamil Nadu higher education department directed the teachers to work-from-college on all working days without fail.

Professor Gandhiraj, President of the Association of University Teachers (AUT), said, "Online classes can be taken from anywhere. If all teachers are connected to the same network, there is a lot of issue. Even with respect to the pandemic, it is better if teachers teach from their respective residences."

The professor added that teachers are currently spending on their own internet to be able to conduct classes. "It is not a problem for us but it is a problem for teachers who belong to rural backgrounds. But even then, government needs to make sure there is better infrastructure in rural areas for teachers to teach from these areas," he said.

AUT general secretary, M S Balamurugan, pointed out that multiple teachers conduct online classes within one room which causes a lot of commotion. "This is the problem with aided institutions at least. I have taken a class outside on the road because of the commotion in one 400 sq ft department where multiple teachers take classes at once," he said.

But there are teachers like Dr Ramesh, the Vice President of the Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers Association, who believe its a good decision only if the government makes sure there is good internet connectivity in all college campuses. "Very few colleges have good internet connectivity all over the campus and in most cases the staff use their own internet," said Dr Ramesh. However, Dr Ramesh was quick to add that teachers should be allowed to conduct classes from home in case there is a surge in COVID cases on campus.