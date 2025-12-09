India's defence capex to hold at 0.5% of nominal GDP: Report

"This leads us to believe that the current capex cycle is sustainable in nature, much broader, stickier and technology-heavy in its vision," the report asserted.



Talking about the opportunities in the global markets, the report added that the international defence dynamics are increasingly aligning with India's ambitions for the sector. NATO's planned ramp-up towards higher defence spending, rising conflicts globally and the subsequent rebuilding of depleted inventories present an unprecedented export opportunity for India, the report added.



India's defence exports have risen more than fifteen-fold over the last eight years, and the goal is to further double this to Rs 500 billion within the next five years. (ANI)

