World Sight Day 2025: Focus on Your Eyesight, Protect Your Vision
EdexLive Desk
World Sight Day is observed every year on the second Thursday of October to raise awareness about blindness and vision impairment. It reminds everyone to prioritise eye health and ensure accessible eye care for all.
This year’s theme, “Love Your Eyes,” highlights the importance of regular eye check-ups and self-care. It encourages people worldwide to value their vision and take proactive steps to protect it.
According to the WHO, over 2 billion people globally have a vision impairment. Half of these cases could have been prevented or treated with timely care and awareness.
Major causes include refractive errors, cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration. Early detection and treatment can help preserve eyesight and improve quality of life.
In today’s screen-heavy world, digital eye strain has become common. Following the 20-20-20 rule — every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds — can help protect your eyes.
Eat foods rich in vitamins A, C, and E, wear sunglasses outdoors, avoid smoking, and get regular eye exams. Small lifestyle changes can go a long way in maintaining healthy vision.
World Sight Day is also a call for accessible eye care services, especially for underprivileged communities. Everyone deserves the right to clear vision and proper eye health support.
Let’s come together to love our eyes, spread awareness, and support global efforts to prevent avoidable blindness. Because a world with better vision is a world with brighter possibilities.