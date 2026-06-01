World Milk Day 2026

World Milk Day is observed every year on June 1 to recognize milk as an important global food source.
The day was established in 2001 by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.
Milk is packed with essential nutrients like
Calcium
Protein
Vitamins
These nutrients support strong bones, growth, and overall health.
The dairy sector provides income and employment to millions of farmers worldwide. It plays a crucial role in supporting rural communities and local economies.
World Milk Day also highlights sustainable dairy farming.
The industry is working to:
Reduce environmental impact
Improve farming practices
Use resources more efficiently
🇮🇳 Anand, Gujarat is called the "Milk City of India."
It is the birthplace of Amul and played a key role in India's White Revolution, helping the country become the world's largest milk producer.