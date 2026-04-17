World Haemophilia Day 2026

Haemophilia is a genetic bleeding disorder where blood doesn’t clot properly due to missing clotting factors. Even small injuries can lead to prolonged bleeding, making daily life challenging without proper medical care.
Haemophilia mostly affects males, while females are usually carriers. It is inherited, meaning it passes from parents to children. In rare cases, it can also occur due to spontaneous genetic mutations.
Frequent nosebleeds, easy bruising, prolonged bleeding from cuts, and joint pain are key signs. Internal bleeding, especially in joints and muscles, can cause serious complications if not treated early.
There is no permanent cure yet, but treatment includes replacing missing clotting factors through injections. With proper care, people with haemophilia can live active, healthy lives.
Educate yourself and others, support blood donation drives, and stand with affected individuals. Awareness can save lives and ensure better support systems for patients.