World Day of War Orphans is observed on January 6 to highlight the suffering of children who lose parents due to war. The day calls for compassion, protection, and global responsibility towards affected children.
War orphans are children who have lost one or both parents due to armed conflict. They often face trauma, displacement, poverty, and lack of access to education, healthcare, and emotional support.
War disrupts childhood completely. Orphaned children experience psychological trauma, insecurity, hunger, and fear, making them one of the most vulnerable groups in conflict-affected regions worldwide.
War orphans struggle with homelessness, interrupted education, exploitation, and emotional distress. Without proper care and protection, many are forced into labour or face long-term mental health issues.
Providing safety, education, and emotional support helps war orphans rebuild their lives. Child protection programs play a crucial role in restoring dignity, hope, and stability after conflict.
Raising awareness encourages global action and humanitarian support. Recognising the plight of war orphans ensures they are not forgotten and motivates governments and communities to act responsibly. Children should never be victims of war. Protecting their rights, safety, and future is a shared responsibility of humanity.