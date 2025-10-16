Veerapandiya Kattabomman: A Fearless Freedom Fighter
Born in 1760 in Panchalankurichi, Kattabomman hailed from a warrior family. From a young age, he showed remarkable leadership and an unyielding spirit that later defined his legacy.
When the British East India Company demanded excessive taxes, Kattabomman refused to pay, asserting his kingdom’s independence. His defiance marked one of the earliest acts of Indian resistance to British power.
In 1799, Kattabomman confronted British officer Collector Jackson at Ramanathapuram. The heated exchange showcased his fearless nature and his refusal to bow to British arrogance and exploitation.
Soon after, the British attacked Panchalankurichi. Despite being heavily outnumbered, Kattabomman and his soldiers fought valiantly to defend their land, inspiring future generations of freedom fighters.
After weeks of evasion, Kattabomman was betrayed by Ettappan, the ruler of Ettayapuram. Captured by the British, he was taken to Kayathar, where he faced a public trial.
On October 16, 1799, Veerapandiya Kattabomman was executed by hanging. His fearless words before death made him a martyr in India’s early freedom struggle:
“I will not bow my head before the white men! I have lived with pride, and I will die with pride.”
Kattabomman’s heroism remains immortal in Tamil history. Monuments, films, and stories celebrate him as the fiery patriot who chose death over surrender, inspiring India’s later independence movements.