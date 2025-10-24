United Nations Day 2025: Celebrating Global Unity and Peace
EdexLive Desk
United Nations Day marks the anniversary of the UN Charter coming into force on October 24, 1945. It symbolises a global commitment to peace, cooperation, and rebuilding the world after the devastation of World War II.
The UN plays a key role in preventing conflicts, deploying peacekeeping missions, and promoting dialogue among nations. Its mission is to ensure harmony through diplomacy, mutual understanding, and humanitarian actions worldwide.
Through the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the UN champions equality, justice, and dignity for all. It strives to eliminate discrimination and uphold the rights of every individual across the globe.
The UN leads international efforts to combat climate change through agreements like the Paris Accord. It encourages sustainable development and global cooperation to protect the planet for future generations.
The 17 SDGs guide global action to end poverty and ensure quality education, gender equality, and environmental protection by 2030, shaping a fair and sustainable world for all.
UN agencies such as UNICEF, WFP, and UNHCR deliver critical aid during crises — offering food, shelter, and healthcare to millions affected by wars, disasters, and displacement.
Through the World Health Organisation (WHO), the UN leads efforts to combat pandemics, improve healthcare systems, and promote vaccination programs to ensure healthier lives worldwide.
Marking 80 years of global cooperation, the 2025 theme “United for a Better Future” urges nations to strengthen solidarity, renew trust in dialogue, and work together for lasting peace and sustainability.