Understanding FYUP: A New Era in Higher Education

FYUP stands for Four-Year Undergraduate Programme, a new academic structure introduced by Indian universities under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It aims to provide flexibility, multidisciplinary learning, and global relevance to higher education.
Students can exit after one, two, three, or four years with different qualifications — a certificate, diploma, degree, or honors degree with research, depending on the year of completion.
FYUP allows students to mix and match subjects across disciplines. You can combine major and minor courses. For example, studying physics with economics or English with data science.
The fourth year offers a research component for those who want to pursue higher studies or academic careers. It helps students build analytical, critical thinking, and project-based learning skills.
The program supports multiple entry and exit points, enabling students to take a break and rejoin without losing academic credits, promoting lifelong and flexible learning.
Under FYUP, students earn credits for each course, which are stored in an Academic Bank of Credits (ABC). These credits can be transferred between institutions or used later for further studies.