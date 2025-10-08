Tips to Tackle Stress & Anxiety During Exams

Build a realistic study schedule and break subjects into smaller daily goals. Avoid last-minute cramming. Structured planning reduces panic and helps your brain absorb and recall information more effectively.
Studying nonstop leads to burnout. Try the Pomodoro technique — 25 minutes of study followed by a 5-minute break. Short pauses reset your focus, improve memory, and keep your energy steady throughout the day.
Good nutrition and proper rest are non-negotiable. A balanced diet and 7–8 hours of sleep sharpen focus and calm nerves. Avoid excessive caffeine before exams; a healthy body means a sharper, steadier mind.
When anxiety strikes, pause and breathe deeply. Meditation or yoga can lower stress hormones and restore balance. Even five minutes of mindful breathing can bring clarity and control during tense moments.
Everyone learns at a different pace. Comparing marks or study hours only adds pressure. Focus on your own journey, celebrate progress, and trust your effort. Positivity fuels performance!
If stress feels overwhelming, reach out to someone you trust, like a friend, parent, or teacher. Talking about worries lightens the load and offers perspective. Remember, seeking help shows courage, not weakness.
Confidence comes from consistent effort. Visualise success, recall your past wins, and walk into the exam hall knowing you’re prepared. Stay composed, and your hard work will speak for itself.