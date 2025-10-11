The Incredible Journey of G D Naidu

Born in Kalangal village, Coimbatore, Naidu left school early but displayed an extraordinary interest in machines and technology, repairing engines and experimenting with mechanical devices from a young age.
Naidu’s first invention was an electric motor in 1920. His motor manufacturing company, the Universal Motor Service (UMS), transformed Coimbatore into a hub of mechanical innovation and progress.
Through his UMS group and engineering ventures, Naidu boosted Coimbatore’s industrial growth, earning it the title “Manchester of South India.” His work inspired a generation of Indian industrialists.
He developed India’s first electric razor, electric motor, and mechanical calculator. His technical creativity extended to agriculture, automobiles, and household appliances well before India’s modernisation era.
G D Naidu established the Industrial Labour Welfare Association and G D Naidu Charities, promoting skill-based education and practical training for youth to strengthen India’s industrial workforce.
Despite government restrictions and limited recognition during his lifetime, Naidu’s inventions earned international acclaim, and he continued innovating selflessly for the benefit of society.
G D Naidu’s legacy endures through his contributions to science, industry, and education. His museum in Coimbatore showcases his inventions, celebrating India’s homegrown engineering genius.