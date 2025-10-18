The Festival of Prosperity: Dhanteras

According to Hindu mythology, Dhanteras celebrates Lord Dhanvantari’s emergence from the ocean during Samudra Manthan, carrying the nectar of immortality. He is worshipped as the God of health and Ayurveda, symbolising healing and longevity.
Purchasing gold or silver on Dhanteras is considered auspicious. It’s believed to invite Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings for wealth and success. Modern celebrations include buying jewellery, coins, or even digital gold as a token of prosperity.
Devotees light diyas and perform Lakshmi Puja, seeking her blessings for happiness and abundance. Clean homes, glowing lamps, and beautiful rangolis welcome the Goddess, creating an atmosphere of positivity.
Dhanteras is also dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, the divine healer. Many families pray for good health and start new wellness routines. It’s a reminder that true wealth lies in a healthy mind and body.
People decorate their homes, exchange sweets, and prepare for Diwali celebrations. Markets shimmer with gold items and diyas, while families engage in cleaning and decorating, symbolising the removal of negativity and the arrival of light.
In the evening, families perform Dhanteras Puja with lamps, flowers, and prayers. Lighting a diya near the main entrance is believed to invite Goddess Lakshmi and ensure prosperity and harmony throughout the year.
While rooted in tradition, Dhanteras today also promotes financial planning and mindful investments. Whether buying gold, starting a business, or giving to charity, the essence remains the same: celebrating abundance with gratitude.