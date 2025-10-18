Science in Their Name: Units That Celebrate Inventors
Named after Sir Isaac Newton, this unit measures force. Newton’s laws of motion laid the foundation for classical mechanics, explaining how objects move and interact — one of science’s most enduring achievements.
Named after James Watt, the inventor who improved the steam engine. The watt measures power — energy per second — symbolising innovation that fueled the Industrial Revolution and modern engineering.
Named after Nikola Tesla, this unit measures magnetic flux density. Tesla’s pioneering work in electromagnetism and alternating current transformed how electricity powers the world today.
Named after Alessandro Volta, inventor of the electric battery. The volt measures electric potential difference, the spark that started our electrified world and inspired generations of scientists.
Named after André-Marie Ampère, the father of electrodynamics. The ampere quantifies electric current, a fundamental measure that drives circuits, communication, and every modern device we use.
Named after Lord Kelvin (William Thomson), this unit measures absolute temperature. Kelvin’s work in thermodynamics provided a scale for the extremes of cold and heat, which is essential in science and space exploration.