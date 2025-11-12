Remembering Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya

Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya was a visionary leader, freedom fighter, and educationist who played a crucial role in India’s national awakening. He dedicated his life to promoting education rooted in Indian values and culture.
Born on December 25, 1861, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), Malaviya showed exceptional academic talent from a young age. He completed his education at Calcutta University and began his career as a teacher and lawyer.
Malaviya’s most enduring legacy is the establishment of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in 1916, one of Asia’s largest residential universities. His goal was to blend traditional Indian education with modern scientific learning.
A strong voice in the Indian National Congress, Malaviya presided over its sessions four times. He worked tirelessly for India’s independence, advocating for unity, education, and social reform.
As a lawyer, Malaviya is remembered for his role in the Chauri Chaura case (1922), where he successfully defended many accused freedom fighters from a death sentence, showcasing his commitment to justice.
He campaigned against untouchability and worked for Hindu unity, coining the term “Sanatan Dharma Sabha.” His efforts were aimed at creating a cohesive society free from discrimination and social barriers.
Understanding the power of the press, Malaviya founded ‘The Leader,’ an English-language newspaper from Allahabad, in 1909 to voice nationalist sentiments and spread awareness about India’s freedom struggle.
His followers fondly called him ‘Mahamana,’ meaning “great soul.” In recognition of his immense contribution to the nation, he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2014.
Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya’s ideals of nationalism, education, and service continue to inspire generations. His creation, BHU, stands as a testament to his dream of empowering India through knowledge and moral strength.