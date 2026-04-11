Recap: NEP 2020

NEP 2020 focuses on improving quality and access to education, making learning more flexible and multidisciplinary, strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy, integrating technology into education and aligning education with 21st-century skills.
Central universities like the University of Delhi have rolled out four-year undergraduate programmes with multiple exit options and a research component. Students can now leave after one, two, or three years with a certificate, diploma, or degree
Several states have moved to implement the three-language formula, with a renewed push for teaching in the mother tongue or regional language at least till Class 5. NCERT and state boards have begun developing textbooks and learning material in regional languages to support this shift.
Introduces a system that allows students to enter and exit courses at different stages without losing academic progress. The Academic Bank of Credits enables storage and transfer of credits across institutions.
Promotes the use of digital platforms, online resources, and hybrid learning models across education levels. It also aims to expand access to learning materials while addressing gaps in digital infrastructure.
The National Education Policy is designed to prepare students for a changing job market, increase enrolment across all levels, promote research and innovation and make India a global education hub.