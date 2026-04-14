Puthandu 2026: Welcoming a Year of Positivity

Tamizh Puthandu marks the beginning of a new year in the Tamil calendar. Celebrated with joy and hope, it’s a time to embrace fresh starts, positivity, and meaningful traditions.
This day symbolizes renewal, prosperity, and spiritual growth. Families come together to reflect on the past and welcome the future with prayers, gratitude, and positive intentions.
The day begins with ‘Kanni’—viewing arranged items like fruits, flowers, gold, and mirrors. It is believed this first sight brings good luck, abundance, and success throughout the year.
Homes are cleaned and decorated with colorful kolams. Lamps are lit to invite positive energy. Every detail reflects warmth, devotion, and readiness to welcome a prosperous year ahead.
People visit temples early in the morning to offer prayers. It’s a moment of spiritual connection, seeking blessings for health, happiness, and success in the coming year.
The highlight is a traditional meal featuring Mango Pachadi. Its mix of sweet, sour, and bitter tastes represents life’s different emotions, reminding us to accept every experience equally.
Tamizh Puthandu is about bonding with loved ones. Families gather, share meals, exchange wishes, and celebrate Tamil culture, strengthening connections and preserving traditions across generations with pride.
Iniya Tamizh Puthandu Nalvazhthukal! May this new year bring happiness, success, and peace. Let it be a journey filled with growth, positivity, and beautiful new beginnings for everyone.