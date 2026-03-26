Purple Day 2026: What epilepsy really is and how to respond
EdexLive Desk
edexlive.com
Epilepsy is a neurological condition where sudden bursts of electrical activity in the brain disrupt normal functioning. Seizures are the visible result, but they vary widely. Some involve full-body convulsions, while others may look like brief staring spells or confusion.
Epilepsy affects over 50 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. Many cases are manageable with medication, yet social stigma often prevents people from seeking diagnosis or continuing treatment consistently.
A seizure does not always mean collapsing or shaking. Some people may pause mid-conversation, blink rapidly, or seem disoriented for a few seconds. These subtle signs are often missed, delaying diagnosis and care.
Causes can include brain injury, infections, genetic factors, or developmental conditions, though some cases have no clearly identified cause. What matters is that epilepsy is a medical condition, not something psychological or supernatural.
If someone has a seizure, stay calm. Gently guide them away from danger, place something soft under their head, and turn them onto their side once the movements stop. Do not put anything in their mouth or try to restrain them.
Avoid crowding the person, forcing them to sit up, or giving food or water immediately after a seizure. These actions can cause harm. The safest approach is to protect, observe, and wait for recovery.
Call for emergency help if the seizure lasts more than five minutes, repeats without recovery, or happens in water. Immediate care is also needed if the person is injured or does not regain awareness.
Started in 2008 by a young girl named Cassidy Megan, Purple Day encourages open conversations about epilepsy. Awareness leads to early diagnosis, better support, and a safer environment for those living with the condition.