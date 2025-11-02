Parliament Basics for First-Time Voters: Know How Democracy Works
EdexLive Desk
As a first-time voter, understanding how Parliament works empowers you to make informed choices. The Indian Parliament is where laws are made, policies are shaped, and your voice is represented through elected leaders.
India’s Parliament has two house and he Lok Sabha (House of the People) and the Rajya Sabha (Council of States). Both work together to make and review laws that affect the entire nation.
Members of Lok Sabha are directly elected by citizens like you. They debate bills, approve budgets, and represent public issues. It’s the most direct link between the people and governance.
Rajya Sabha members are elected by state legislatures. This house reviews laws passed by the Lok Sabha, ensuring a balanced and thoughtful decision-making process across states and regions.
A bill is introduced, debated, and passed in both houses before becoming law. The President’s approval completes the process. Every step ensures checks, debate, and accountability in governance.
The prime minister leads the government, supported by the Cabinet of Ministers. They implement policies, present budgets, and make decisions that impact every citizen’s daily life.
Every vote shapes who represents you in Parliament. Voting isn’t just a right, it’s a responsibility that determines how effectively your concerns are voiced and addressed in national decisions.