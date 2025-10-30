Oldest Engineering Institutes in India

Founded in 1847, Thomason College was Asia’s first engineering college. Renamed IIT Roorkee in 2001, it continues to be a global leader in civil and technological education with a proud heritage of innovation.
Established in 1854, COEP is one of India’s most prestigious and oldest technical institutions. Known for its excellence in mechanical and civil engineering, it has nurtured leaders and innovators for over 160 years.
Started as the Bengal Technical Institute in 1906, it evolved into Jadavpur University in 1955. It played a crucial role in India’s industrial development and remains a hub of research and modern engineering education.
Founded in 1856, Bengal Engineering College has a rich legacy. It became the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) in 2014, combining history with cutting-edge research excellence.
Tracing its origins to 1794, it’s among the oldest technical schools in the world. Now part of Anna University, Guindy has been shaping India’s engineering talent for over two centuries.
Established in 1919, this institute became IIT (BHU) in 2012. With a strong foundation in engineering and technology, it carries forward the vision of merging tradition with innovation.