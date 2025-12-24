Observing National Consumer Rights Day

National Consumer Rights Day is observed on December 24 in India to raise awareness about consumer rights and responsibilities, promoting fair trade practices and protecting buyers from exploitation in the marketplace.
Consumer rights ensure safety, fair pricing, accurate information, and freedom of choice. Awareness helps consumers make informed decisions and prevents unfair practices, fraud, and misleading advertisements.
Indian consumers have rights to safety, information, choice, and redressal. These rights are protected under the Consumer Protection Act, empowering buyers to raise complaints against unfair trade practices.
The right to redressal allows consumers to seek compensation for defective goods or poor services. Consumer courts and online portals help resolve complaints efficiently and protect consumer interests.
An informed consumer strengthens the market. Awareness encourages ethical business practices, transparency, and accountability, ensuring both consumers and sellers benefit from fair and honest transactions.
Consumers also have responsibilities like checking product details, bills, and warranties. Responsible purchasing, awareness of rights, and ethical choices help maintain a healthy and trustworthy marketplace.
The day is marked by awareness campaigns, seminars, and educational programs. Schools and institutions conduct activities to teach citizens about consumer laws and safe buying practices.
National Consumer Rights Day reminds citizens that awareness is power. Knowing and exercising consumer rights ensures fairness, justice, and protection in an ever-evolving consumer-driven economy.