Nobel Peace Prize 2025 goes to Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado
EdexLive Desk
edexlive.com
The Norwegian Nobel Committee praised Machado as “a brave and committed champion of peace,” recognising her courage in keeping the flame of democracy alive amid Venezuela’s deepening political repression.
As the founder of Súmate, Machado has worked for over two decades to ensure free and fair elections. Her philosophy — “ballots over bullets” — defines her lifelong struggle for nonviolent political change.
Machado became a unifying force in Venezuela’s fragmented opposition. She brought together leaders and citizens under one vision: restoring free elections and representative government for all Venezuelans.
Despite arrests, censorship, and threats, Machado and her supporters mobilised thousands of volunteers to guard the 2024 elections, documenting the true results and exposing the regime’s manipulation.
Although opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia won by a clear margin, the regime refused to accept defeat. Still, the peaceful resistance led by Machado inspired hope and global solidarity.
The Nobel Committee highlighted Venezuela as part of a worrying global trend where democracy is in retreat, the rule of law is eroded, and voices of dissent are silenced by authoritarian regimes.